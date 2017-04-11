Brother will be showing its new Camera System and Projection Tools at Fespa in Hamburg from 8-12 May 2017.

The new system, developed exclusively for the company by Brain Industries, is said to help reduce misprints when using Brother GT3 Series Direct-to-Garment printers.

Also on show from Brother will be new e-commerce and networked solutions for the production process from its partner Smake, such as process optimisation by using a barcode system, Smake EPS Jump for embroidery, and Smake EPS Tree as projection tool.

Finally, Brother dealer Walter Schulze will be showing the PretreatMaker Line, which it describes as, “the world’s first self-contained industrial pretreatment device for the full process of preparing garments, including pretreatment, drying and pre-pressing of textiles for DTG printing”. Brother reports that the machine’s advantages include being fully automatic, of a “high quality standard”, compact and space-saving, and that it offers high performance per hour while only needing one operator.

To see this and much more, including printing on shoes and new printer platens, go to stand B6-D39 at Fespa.

www.brother-ism.com

www.fespa2017.com