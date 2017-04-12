Corel has launchedÂ CorelDRAWÂ® Graphics Suite 2017, the latest versionÂ of itsÂ flagship graphics software. The company is promising that the new version will offer designers a “hands-on creative experience that’s unlike any other vector application.”

The standout new feature of the new software is LiveSketch, which makesÂ it simple to sketch and draw directly on a pen-enabled device.Â GÃ©rard MÃ©trailler, vice president of global products at Corel, comments: “Taking advantage of the latest advancements in Windows hardware and the power of machine learning, the new LiveSketch tool in CorelDraw 2017 brings the fun and creative experience of pen and paper to vector illustration for the first time. In this new creative environment, technology in effect, disappears.”

The new Graphics Suite 2017 also includes workflow enhancements includingÂ redesigned nodes and handles, a new touch-friendly user interfaceÂ andÂ panning and zooming in a single gesture. Stylus enhancementsÂ allow for aÂ more natural drawing experience and achieve expressive results with native support for the Surface Studio, Surface Pen, and Surface Dial, plus advanced support for Wacom styluses and tablets. Users are now also able to import legacy workspaces, enabling theÂ reuse of CorelDraw and CorelÂ Photo-PaintÂ workspaces that were created in versions X6, X7, and X8.

CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2017 also includes: 10,000 clipart and digital images; 2,000 high-resolution digital photos; over 1,000 fonts; 350 professionally designed templates; 2,000 vehicle templates; over 500 interactive frames and photo frames; over 600 fountain, vector and bitmap fills; expert insights, product hints, over 5 hours of training videos and more.

To download a free 15-day trial, please visit:Â www.coreldraw.com.