Visitors to the Newtech roadshows across the UK will be able to see the X-Pro range from Regatta Professional â€“ and also receive a free jacket.

All those who pre-register for and visit one of the Newtech shows will be given an Icefall Jacket from Regatta Professionalâ€™s X-Pro range, which has been designed for tougher, colder and more adverse terrain. The easily compressible Icefall Jacket is made from a lightweight, 20D polyamide fabric with Warmloft performance technology insulation, and has a durable, water-repellent finish, polyester lining and a 170gsm body insulation wadding weight.

Like all products in the X-Pro range, the jacket is customisable.

The next few Newtech shows take place inÂ South London 16 May, Norwich 20 June and Edinburgh 17 July.

