Mutoh has launched the ValueJet 1604WX (VJ-1604WX), a 64″ wide format dye sub printer.

The new printer, which Mutoh classes as “budget-friendly”, is a CMYK, single-head machine aimed at both start-ups and established businesses looking to expand their digital print offering.

The VJ-1604WX, which includes a motorised 30kg take-up system and professional RIP software, can handle both volume production runs and short print runs. It has a variable drop eight-channel print head, allowing output resolutions of up to 1440 x 14440 dpi, and offers typical production speeds of up to 22 m2/hr at 360 x 1080 dpi (three pass).

It uses Mutoh’s DS2-series dye sublimation inks which are 100% VOC-free and can be used for transfer paper printing for polyester or mixed fibre fabrics, as well as directly onto these materials.

www.mutoh.eu