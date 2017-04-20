Knitwear manufacturer Rowlinson Knitwear has been awarded the Investors in People (IIP) Gold standard for the second consecutive year. The Stockport-based company was awarded 192 evidence points out of a possible 196, which puts it in the top 7% of UK businesses who receive the Gold accreditation.

Commercial director Neil Ward commented: “Everyone at Rowlinson is extremely focused on finding ways to improve our business and we really want everyone to feel they can speak up and suggest ways that we can be better. Our managers listen well and put people’s suggestions into operation, wherever possible. As a result of this, trust and respect are firmly embedded in our culture.”

www.rowlinson-knitwear.com

