Grafityp UK has created a new, easy-to-navigate site, which offers secure online ordering for many products. Visitors looking for larger products such as machinery now have the option to get a quote for the best price at the time, and orders can be placed 24/7, with orders then being processed as soon as the office opens.

Product spec sheets, application instructions, latest price lists, product videos and much more are available on the site.

www.grafityp.co.uk