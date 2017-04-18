The first five months of 2017 have seen Sharon Lee introduce nine new hat styles in total. Kicking off is the C6723, a six-panel cap with a melton wool crown and a cotton peak, and available in three colourways: grey/black, maroon/grey and navy/grey. Next up is the C6724, a six-panel, faux suede cap with a brass antique adjuster buckle that comes in black, grey and khaki, while the C6725 is a six-panel, bamboo charcoal cap with a Velcro adjuster and available in five colourways.

The lightweight C6726 is an unstructured chambray denim cap that reflects current high street fashion and is available in black and blue. The C6728 is a chino-cotton, six-panel cap with a distressed peak and a brass antique adjuster buckle, and is available in black, grey, navy and red. The C6729 is made from polyester jersey spandex interlock for a lightweight and flexible style. It has a silver adjuster buckle and comes in black, charcoal grey, grey marl and navy. The C6730 is a six-panel chino cotton cap with a carbon fibre styled peak and a silver adjuster buckle, and comes in four colourways, while the C6772 is a six-panel, heavy brushed cotton cap with a wave-like design on the peak and available in five colourways: black/white, grey/navy, navy/grey, red/white and white/black. Finally, the S0011 is a lightweight eco-beanie made from organic cotton. It’s available in any colour as long as itâ€™s black, says the company.

www.sharonleeltd.co.uk