Azonprinter has introduced a new direct-to-substrate inkjet printer that has been designed especially for leather printing. This digital, all-purpose flatbed printer produces full colour prints and is easy to use, says Azon, adding “It has a high-profit return.”

The new model has a printable surface of 600 x 750mm, offers 1440 dpi resolution and can print objects up to 100mm in height.

www.azonprinter.com