TV TecStyle Visions has announced prizes worth â‚¬10,000 for winners of the tenth Golden Shirt Award, with Kornit, IVM SignTEX, Madeira, Maag Flockmaschinen, Amann & SÃ¶hne and Anvil among the sponsors.

All decorators, designers, students and schoolchildren are invited to take part, with each individual allowed to submit a total of three designs. The designs will then be judged by a 15-person panel.

Andreas Farnung, chief editor of the trade magazine TVP, said: “We’ve put the focus of the next edition [of the] Golden Shirt Award on the decoration of T-shirts. In order to enable as many textile decorators, designers and other creatives as possible to participate in the competition and to enable a better comparability of the submissions, a maximum of two decoration techniques may be combined. There is, of course, no limit to the creativity with regard to the design and implementation of the decoration process!”

The deadline for entries is 29 September 2017. More information is available on the website.

www.tecstyle-visions.com/en/golden-shirt-award-en/