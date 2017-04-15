Xpres has expanded its range of textile transfer films with the addition of the new Super Flex Evolution. It promises enhanced versatility and productivity over the Super Flex, with Xpres saying its aim “is to save you time and money by speeding up the production process”.

The filmÂ features a mild adhesive backing and a special hot-melt for quick application at a low temperature, which is said to improve pressure marks (plate imprints) on polyester fabrics. “Pressing onto polyester, cotton, poly/cotton and nylon (un-coated) is all achievable with this easy to weed, multi-purpose film,” said Xpres.

This new soft touch, semi-matt film is available in eight core colours, plus three fluorescents and two metallics, as well as being environmentally friendly.

www.xpres.co.uk