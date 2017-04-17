Roland DG has launched Roland PrintStudio by Caldera, ready for the latest Mac OS.

This newly upgraded RIP and print management software package is reported to speed up image processing and improve organisation for wide-format businesses. It promises a newly designed interface, enhanced colour control, better file preparation and “blisteringly fast” RIP speeds.

Valery de March, OEM business director at Caldera, commented: “Users will be pleased to be able to take advantage of extensive colour management features, create an unlimited number of presets, use automated functionalities and hot-folders and take advantage of advanced tiling and nesting tools.”

www.rolanddg.co.uk