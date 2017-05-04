Barudan: K-Series and KS/KY Automat

The latest launches from Barudan are the K Series machines, which are available in 2- to 56-head configurations. The heavy-duty machines with steel construction promise stability and minimum vibration, along with numerous features as standard, such as 15 needles and the new SmartHead sewing head technology for increased performance and greater durability.

The machines also have easier-to-access oiling points, and fewer of them, and a curved radius cylinder arm, which is ideal for stitching caps. The quick changeover system means no tools are required to change from sewing caps to flats, while the electronic thread clamps keep threads taut and, the company says, “eliminates false thread breaks and pull outs”.

Also new from Barudan is the KS/ KY Automat, an intuitive 10.4” colour LCD touchscreen that uses a fast Linux operating system. It has 100 memory locations along with a 70 million stitch memory, and also offers a zoom design feature plus a hoop display and centring feature. The main screen has five areas for quick access, and the Automat offers a LAN connector for Barudan networking, as well as two USB ports and a COM port.

