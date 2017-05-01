As Fespa 2017 rapidly approaches, Images talks to Roz McGuinness about why Fespa Digital is no more and which seminars are essential for garment decorators looking to get ahead

In just a few days, Fespa 2017 will open its doors in Hamburg, Germany with more than 700 exhibitors eager to show the very latest in screen, digital and textile printing technologies. Usually a bi-annual event that alternates every other year with Fespa Digital, Fespa will be an annual event from now on, absorbing Fespa Digital in the process. Roz McGuinness, divisional director at Fespa, explains: “Holding an annual screen and digital exhibition means that Fespa will have the same proposition each year, offering clarity and consistency to the global print community. Serving the market, rather than technology, it will also ensure that Fespa’s global screen and digital print community members have the opportunity to exhibit every year.”

Roz reports that feedback from visitors and exhibitors has shown that as digital becomes a more mature technology, they would like Fespa to run an annual event that incorporates both digital and analogue products and applications. The increase in hybrid technology launches has also prompted the association to provide exhibitors with a regular event where they can showcase the technology.

“The benefit to readers of Images is that, no matter what their business interest, whether screen or digital printing for textile, attending a Fespa global print expo will provide them with the tools and resources across all technologies to help them take their business further,” says Roz.

The strapline for Fespa 2017 is ‘Dare to Print Different’, as Roz explains: “Whether print service providers (PSPs) are using screen or digital processes or a combination of the technologies, the real driving force behind our industry today is the development of new creative applications, with technology innovation supporting that diversification.

“When we urge our community to ‘Dare to Print Different’, we’re reminding PSPs to stand back and open their minds to the opportunity to improve and evolve that is almost certainly still there for them. We want them to think about the avenues they haven’t yet explored, to think of fresh ways to be different, to do things in ways their competitors can’t and, in the process, to move their customer relationships to a new level.”