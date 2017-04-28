Images discovers how the new Coloreel technology has the potential to be the most disruptive innovation in the embroidery world since the advent of the EMB file

At Avantex in Paris this February, a crowd gathered round the Coloreel stand to watch the first ever public demonstration of the Embroline. A standalone, thread-colouring unit that can be retro-fitted to most major embroidery machines, the Embroline uses Coloreel technology to instantly colour thread during production.

It’s not yet available commercially, and the price along with cost-comparisons between the new technology and the traditional, multi-thread approach won’t be unveiled until later this year, but the Embroline already looks like it has the potential to be the most exciting development to happen in the embroidery world for a number of years. It uses a type of inkjet application where Embroline ink instantly dyes the thread – for the demonstration in Paris, a white Embroline thread based on polyester was used, although Alicia Vara, marketing manager at Coloreel, says machines can be built for colouring any type of textile thread. The promise is that, armed with just one reel of thread and the Embroline, embroiderers will soon be able to create designs in any number of shades that they want.

Swedish company Coloreel began in 2003, when Joakim Staberg founded parent company Inventech Europe with the intention of helping companies, including those in the textile industry, improve their products and businesses through technical solutions. Joakim noted the large numbers of different coloured thread reels needed in various types of textile production, and in 2009 all the company’s resources were dedicated to developing thread dyeing solutions. The result is Coloreel technology.

According to the company, many of the functions that enable the dyeing of the textile thread on demand are similar to those found in a textile printer. “Each and every part of the thread length can be dyed into any chosen solid colour or smooth transitions between colours,” says Alicia. “These unique possibilities open up a quite amazing potential.

“The first product, Embroline, will be accompanied by our unique embroidery colouring software. With this software you can make sure that each and every part of the thread has a suitable colour to match the embroidery design. You can create your own thread colouring effects and save them in libraries. If you would like to embroider grass, you can make an effect where the thread colour quickly changes between any number of green shades, to make your embroidered grass look more natural.”

Smooth colour transitions and “practically unlimited solid colours” are promised by the company, along with more consistent stitch quality as only one needle position is needed, and no redundant lock stitches. Coloreel says the Embroline offers reduced set-up time and improved production thanks to fewer cuts for colour changes – it says production time can be reduced by up to 80% for complex designs. Digitised designs can easily be transferred to the Embroline software, says Alicia, with supported formats being disclosed later this year.

Once the thread has been coloured and the embroidery finished, it can be used and washed without any further post-treatment.

The real test will be when embroiderers get to try out the system and see if the technology lives up to all its promises. If it does, and the sums add up, then the days of pre-coloured threads could be numbered.