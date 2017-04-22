We were instantly dazzled by the creative design and perfect execution of the Reflective Dotted Space T from Space Age Wear, which was a shoo-in for this issue’s Decorated product of the month

The tee was produced by London-based 3rd Rail, as director Rob Burgess explains. “We’ve always tried to offer our customers a complete garment decoration service, from standard screen printing, transfers and embroidery to more experimental services like cut and sew, puff ink and all-over printing.

“It’s taken us several years to fine tune the latter including narrowing down the most suitable T-shirt styles, finding ways to avoid ink build up and ensuring there’s an even coverage across seams – it’s been a real journey!