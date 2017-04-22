We were instantly dazzled by the creative design and perfect execution of the Reflective Dotted Space T from Space Age Wear, which was a shoo-in for this issue’s Decorated product of the month
The tee was produced by London-based 3rd Rail, as director Rob Burgess explains. “We’ve always tried to offer our customers a complete garment decoration service, from standard screen printing, transfers and embroidery to more experimental services like cut and sew, puff ink and all-over printing.
“It’s taken us several years to fine tune the latter including narrowing down the most suitable T-shirt styles, finding ways to avoid ink build up and ensuring there’s an even coverage across seams – it’s been a real journey!
“Like a lot of the streetwear brands we print for we’ve worked with Space Age Wear since their first collection. There’s a shared curiosity and interest in experimental T-shirt printing so when they approached us with the design for the all-over reflective tee, I think we were equally excited about the end result – I’m sure you’ll agree it’s pretty epic.
“The T-shirts were printed by hand using Tifflex Reflective plastisol ink which is made up of a Lycra binder mixed with light-reflecting glass beads. The blank garment is the Continental Clothing EP01 T-shirt and we cured it for two minutes at 170°C.”
If you would like to nominate a garment for decorated product of the month – your own or another designer’s – email us at editorial@images-magazine.com, putting ‘Decorated product of the month’ as the subject.