Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Ringo from DM Designs in Woodbridge, Suffolk
Full name: Ringo
Breed: Dachshund and Jack Russell cross
Age: Seven years old
Time at company: Five years
Job title: Boss Man
Job description: Security guard, company mascot
Special skill: Being a best friend
Favourite colour: Royal blue 2132C
Email a hi-res photo of your Print Shop Pooch, along with the relevant facts (as above), to:
editorial@images-magazine.com