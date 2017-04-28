How long have you been working in the industry?

Itâ€™s one year since I joined BMB as sales and marketing director, but for 12 years before that

Whatâ€™s your most over-used word or phrase?

â€˜Are you joking?â€™ (in a really bad Manchester accent) and always â€˜superâ€™ or â€˜fabulousâ€™.

Which tune canâ€™t you get out of your head at the moment?

The new song by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay â€“ â€˜Something Just Like Thisâ€™

Whatâ€™s your favourite sports team?

Wales Rugby Union Team â€“ I might live in Manchester, but I was born in Wales and my heart is still very much there.

Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?

Both â€“ preferably on a bacon sandwich!

What is the most embarrassing thing thatâ€™s happened to you at work?

Sitting through a meeting and not realising I had my jumper on inside out until I went for a loo break!

Whatâ€™s your most unappealing habit?

Swearing â€“ is that a bad habit?

Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?

Coffee, I drink a lot of it! Also love a box set and a sneaky G&T!

Whatâ€™s your hidden talent?

Netball, I played for Wales a long, long time ago… My body may have given up but I still love watching the game, especially the Superleague on Sky.

If you were to pursue another occupation what would it be?

I love travelling so it has to be a travel writer. So envious of journalists who get to go to the most amazing places and get paid for it too!

If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?

Exploring Cambodia, such a beautiful place, with beautiful people.

Which gadget or app couldnâ€™t you live without?

My bean to cup coffee machine â€“ simply canâ€™t get through the day without it.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

This is a tricky one, but I think it would have to be my grandfather. He was a foot solider in WWII but he didnâ€™t like to talk about it. To hear some of his story would be amazing.