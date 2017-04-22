Gradient blending is a greatly misunderstood technique. Automatic blending tools may increase the spacing between each fill line gradually from one side of an element to the other, or even layer a second colour with the same settings in reverse of the original, but the stitched result can suffer from uneven coverage and lacks the smoothness that is the defining quality of a gradient. Rather than rely on automation, you can create smooth blends using basic tools provided you’re willing to do the work yourself. With careful planning, you can achieve a gradient with smooth transitions and even densities for the surface quality and pliable hand that customers demand.

The first step is to know your medium. You can’t blend as you might with ink, nor can you produce nigh-imperceptible halftone dots to trick the eye into seeing seamless transitions – each stitch is an unalterably coloured physical object. What you can do is place and arrange each stitch in relation to its neighbours, and to strike a balance, using as few thread colours as possible for production friendliness and as many as needed to reasonably represent your art. Careful placement of your stitches can also help to hint at thread colours you can’t afford to use, and the viewers’ eyes will also blend and perceive a wider range of colours than those that are actually present.

Analysing your art

Imagine that lines of stitching are painted pencils. A full-density ‘fill’ is a tight, single layer entirely covering the surface below. If you had red, orange, and yellow pencils and wanted to lay out a smooth transition from red to yellow, you might start with solid areas of the three colours. Seeing solid bands, you might divide the space between areas left solid, interchanging the pencils to make a smoother transition. You’d choose how many pencils of each colour to place in each area so that as you move from one colour to another, each section has more of the colour you are moving towards and less of the colour you are leaving behind. It sounds complicated, but is relatively simple. If you divided the area between solid colours into three sections, you could express the way you fill each section in percentages. The first would have 75% of the first colour and 25% of the second, the next 50% of each, and the third 25% of the first colour and 75% of the next, leading into the 100% coverage section in the next colour, switching between colours along the way so that they are spaced as evenly as possible in each area. This is almost exactly what you will do in thread. Here’s how…

1. First, find the angle of the gradient. In blending, all stitching must follow one angle so that the lines can be interspersed and ‘fall’ into the colours stitched earlier in the sequence, matching the angle of coloured sections in the original.

2. Next, select key thread colours from the gradient. When you are given a lossy raster image (like JPGs), you’ll see a certain amount of blending or dithering in the art. The pure bands of colour in a gradient – those without dots from other colours – hint at potential thread colours, though you may choose colours that compromise between these bands to reduce your colour count. Attempt to keep thread colours as close to each other in tone as possible: the more contrast between neighbouring colours, the less smooth the blend appears.

3. Finally, partition the blend area. As noticed in selecting thread colours, you can often see banding in a dithered blend. By marking these transitions and calculating the number of ‘sections’ you’ll need to blend, you can establish the areas of your fill. If the gradient is uniform and presents an even curve rather than stepped, short transitions, you can draw evenly spaced lines across the area. Draw these guidelines at the angle of the gradient and in a colour that highly contrasts with your design area and lock them. They will help guide you in creating and placing your blend stitching segments.

With your art prepared, you can use one of two effective methods to create a smooth gradient; manual point-to-point digitising or overlapping light density fills.