Rumours are that over in the US heavyweight tees are once again rising to the top of the style charts, so it can only be mere minutes before this trend lands in the UK and hits the printwear market. The 1st Runner Up Tee from Topman is a great T-shirt that demonstrates the continuing obsession with having slogans splashed across torsos. A good imprint pair is the new 207 gsm Adult Tee (1717) from Comfort Colors, made from 100% ringspun cotton.