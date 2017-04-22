The once standard T-shirt has spread its sleeves in recent years and is now increasingly viewed as a fashion statement in its own right. Here we take a look at the latest tee trends straight from the high street
The T-shirt: a seemingly simple garment, it is now available in more styles than you can shake a squeegee at. A favourite in the office this month is the Muhammad Ali vest from PrettyLittleThing. This tee with long line silhouette and fantastic print finds its imprint soulmate in the form of the Bessy Rolled Up Sleeve Tank Top from Nakedshirt, which is made from 100% cotton and has fixed, rolled sleeves.
It’s not only legendary heavyweight boxers that are proving popular on tees this year: vintage rock band T-shirts continue to be big sellers. It’s hard to look through Instagram without your eyeballs tripping over yet another celeb pouting at the lens while wearing a slashed-to-the-navel tee. Thankfully, Zara has stepped up the style stakes with a Ramones print on a cropped black T-shirt. The waist-length Woman’s Organic Crop Top T from Mantis (M96) offers a fashionable version for imprint.
T-shirt dresses are another favourite, as Miss Pap proves with its Casey Black Eagle Distressed T-Shirt Dress. It features the aforementioned rips so beloved by celebs and their avid followers, as well as a suitably retro print. A good starting point for decorators is the Jersey T-Shirt Dress (BE063) from Bella+Canvas. This slim-fit style is made from 55% combed ringspun cotton/45% polyester, and available in both black and white.
Rumours are that over in the US heavyweight tees are once again rising to the top of the style charts, so it can only be mere minutes before this trend lands in the UK and hits the printwear market. The 1st Runner Up Tee from Topman is a great T-shirt that demonstrates the continuing obsession with having slogans splashed across torsos. A good imprint pair is the new 207 gsm Adult Tee (1717) from Comfort Colors, made from 100% ringspun cotton.
All-over sublimation prints on tees continue to be a popular choice with up-and-coming fashion brands, along with mixed media techniques. The children’s Pineapple T-Shirt from Debenhams is a great example of the power of mixed media, combining embroidery, sequins and print. Larkwood has introduced a white sublimation option for its Crew Neck T-Shirt (LW020), making it an ideal option for budding designers.