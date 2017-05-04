Want to ignite some sales for your apparel company? Marshall Atkinson suggests that one tried and true method is to go beyond using a single production method

Stuck in a design rut? It’s time to get your special effects creative brain churning. When you stop and think about all the fantastic decoration methods that we have available to use, why stop at just one? Combining different decoration techniques is straightforward and will set you apart from your competitors.

First, take stock. What are you currently handling in your shop? For most decorators they may have one or two methods: Maybe embroidery with a digital print application, or a screen printing press with a heat press.

Got more than that? Awesome! But if you don’t that’s okay. Let’s say you want to do some embroidery as part of a mixed media piece, but don’t have that equipment. There are contract shops out there that can help. Use your social media connections, or simply just look up a company close by. Maybe you can partner with them and trade services to get a lower rate? It never hurts to ask.

There are some considerations to review before getting too deep into design mode. With a mixed media piece the garment will have to be produced one step at a time. When you are designing, be sure to take that into consideration.

X marks the spot

How will the different production applications line-up so they fit with good registration? For example, if you were to screen print a background texture or design and then embroider something on top, how will the embroiderer know to hoop the image so it lines up correctly with the screen print? In this example, embroidery uses a centre mark to denote a home position to start the work. To figure that out, you may need to print some paper copies of the design and show them to the embroiderer to work out a plan.

Make it easy. If you are embroidering on top of the print you could simply print a small “x” that denotes that centre point for the needle to start.

Similarly, if you are applying a small heat-applied transfer, or even a patch, print a circle, square or other shape a bit smaller than the real item. It will make it simpler for the next person in the production process to know where to place their work and get going on their task. The print is going to be covered up, so the end user will never know.