The new tees in Comfy Co’s 2017 catalogue made an immediate impression on the Images team. The Gals Oversized Sleepy T (CC046), in particular, stood out thanks to its effortless encapsulation of the current trends for over-sized T-shirts and dropped shoulders. Made from 155 gsm 65% polyester/35% cotton (the heather grey style is 90% cotton/10% viscose), this new T-shirt has a dipped hem with side vents, self-fabric crew neck and twin-needle stitching detail. It also has a tear-out label for easy rebranding and is, says Comfy Co’s spokesperson, “fantastic for all decorating purposes”.

The T-shirts are a new addition to the range, as the brand explains. “Comfy Co is well known for its colourful and cosy all-in-ones. This year we wanted to show another side of Comfy Co and introduce more clean and contemporary sleepwear basics. When looking into loungewear and sleepwear we found that there is a massive interest in oversized women’s garments.

“We believe that the appeal is comfort. Oversized T-shirts are fantastic for lazy days and through our research we were able to recognise this trend within retail brands throughout the UK. However, we have put our own edge on this with a small vent in the side of the garment and by adding a drop tail hem.”