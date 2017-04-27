The T Shirt Factory is collaborating with Adelco to show the advantages of the latest Kornit Storm Hexa machine in a production environment.

“The T Shirt Factory are a new customer to Adelco and new to in-house digital garment printing. They have an impressive business and exciting plans that lend them to the Kornit digital printing system. The company put considerable time into checking the suitability of various printing options for their requirements, resulting in a significant investment in Kornit printing and Adelco drying equipment. They have kindly agreed to open their facility to show this equipment to those wanting to see what digital garment printing can do for your own business” stated Mark Smith of Adelco.

The Open House will be held on 30 and 31 May, 2017 at The T Shirt Factory’s facility near Leicester city centre. For an invitation, contact Debbie at Adelco – 01420 488388 or debbie@adelco.co.uk.

www.adelco.co.uk