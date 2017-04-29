DTG printer, Shirt Monkey has moved to new premises in Winsford, Cheshire. The new unit is four times the size of the previous one, which company director Nic Simons says gives the staff much needed room after “working on top of each other” for the past few months.

The move allows the company to continue its rapid expansion, with Nic planning to install an additional Kornit Avalanche 1000 towards the end of the year alongside the company‘s current stable of two Avalanche 1000s. It also gives them the space to move into relabelling, an additional service that Shirt Monkey‘s clients have requested, as well as allowing Nic to take on more staff.

The move was a smooth affair, reports Nic, thanks to the help of Sabur, Kornit and a relaxed removal company that kept everyone‘s nerves in check as the big machines were moved to their new home.

The new address is: Unit 4, Premier Park, Winsford, Cheshire, CW7 3PH.

www.shirtmonkey.co.uk