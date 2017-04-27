A promotionalÂ campaign highlighting Fruit of the Loomâ€™s colourful range of polo shirts offers the chance to win a weekend for two in Marrakech. But youâ€™ll need to be quick as the competitionâ€™s closing date is 19 May, 2017.

The campaign plays on the theme of discovery: as well as the chance to discover Morocco, campaign postcards and the new Fruit of the Loom website will allow potential buyers to discover the brandâ€™s polo range, quality and ethics. It coincides with Fruit of the Loom moving its polos production to its state-of-the-art textile plant in Morocco, which was built specifically to service the European market.

To enter the competition, visit the brandâ€™s website (or go directly to bit.ly/2o7zKstbit) and complete the entry form. Good luck, and don’t forget to tick the â€˜Images’ box on the form!

www.fruitoftheloom.co.uk