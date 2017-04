A promotional campaign highlighting Fruit of the Loom’s colourful range of polo shirts offers the chance to win a weekend for two in Marrakech. But you’ll need to be quick as the competition’s closing date is 19 May, 2017.

The campaign plays on the theme of discovery: as well as the chance to discover Morocco, campaign postcards and the new Fruit of the Loom website will allow potential buyers to discover the brand’s polo range, quality and ethics. It coincides with Fruit of the Loom moving its polos production to its state-of-the-art textile plant in Morocco, which was built specifically to service the European market.

To enter the competition, visit the brand’s website (or go directly to bit.ly/2o7zKstbit) and complete the entry form. Good luck, and don’t forget to tick the ‘Images’ box on the form!

www.fruitoftheloom.co.uk