As we head towards the festival season, this vintage campervan T-shirt from Retro Classic Clothing was the obvious choice for this monthâ€™s Decorated product of the month.
The artwork and printing was done by Retroâ€™s owner, Adam Allen, for a Belgian customer called Mark Mouton who owns the 1978 VW late bay campervan pictured on the T-shirt.
Adam is a graphic designer who used to work for a mail order classic car company. When he set up his clothing business five years ago, he originally outsourced the printing but, finding the quality wasnâ€™t up to scratch, he bought himself a Resolute Jet 4 DTG printer and started printing the shirts himself using Brite DTG inks from Resolute Ink.
For men, he prints on the Uneek UC301 T-shirt â€“ his market is 25 to 65-year-oldâ€™s so slim-fitted tees are not appropriate, plus the Uneek ones print well, Adam reports. For women he uses the Exact 190 /women from B&C (and he also uses the brandâ€™s matching Exact 190 style in grey for men). In addition, he offers zipped hoodies (Gildanâ€™s Vintage Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt) and tea towels.
Adam sells to car and van enthusiasts across the world. As well as offering stock designs on his site, he takes commissions, provides stock to stores, and exhibits at various classic car shows.
If you would like to nominate a garment for decorated product of the month â€“ your own or another designerâ€™s â€“ email us at editorial@images-magazine.com, putting â€˜Decorated product of the monthâ€™ as the subject.