As we head towards the festival season, this vintage campervan T-shirt from Retro Classic Clothing was the obvious choice for this monthâ€™s Decorated product of the month.

The artwork and printing was done by Retroâ€™s owner, Adam Allen, for a Belgian customer called Mark Mouton who owns the 1978 VW late bay campervan pictured on the T-shirt.

Adam is a graphic designer who used to work for a mail order classic car company. When he set up his clothing business five years ago, he originally outsourced the printing but, finding the quality wasnâ€™t up to scratch, he bought himself a Resolute Jet 4 DTG printer and started printing the shirts himself using Brite DTG inks from Resolute Ink.