As we head towards the festival season, this vintage campervan T-shirt from Retro Classic Clothing was the obvious choice for this month’s Decorated product of the month.

The artwork and printing was done by Retro’s owner, Adam Allen, for a Belgian customer called Mark Mouton who owns the 1978 VW late bay campervan pictured on the T-shirt.

Adam is a graphic designer who used to work for a mail order classic car company. When he set up his clothing business five years ago, he originally outsourced the printing but, finding the quality wasn’t up to scratch, he bought himself a Resolute Jet 4 DTG printer and started printing the shirts himself using Brite DTG inks from Resolute Ink.