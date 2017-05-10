Full name: Delilah and Betty

Breed: British Bulldogs

Age: Delilah, who belongs to director Wocco, is five years old, and Betty will be two years old in September. She belongs to manager Emma

Job title: Security

Job description: Delilah and Betty front up security as well as taking an active part in the decision-making processes at Fresh Air. They both work full-time

Special skills: Seeking out anyone in the building with food and removing it. They are also skilled at carrying out their duties while asleep

Favourite colour: Any shirts that are pink are always approved by these two

