Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Delilah and Betty from Fresh Air in London
Full name: Delilah and Betty
Breed: British Bulldogs
Age: Delilah, who belongs to director Wocco, is five years old, and Betty will be two years old in September. She belongs to manager Emma
Job title: Security
Job description: Delilah and Betty front up security as well as taking an active part in the decision-making processes at Fresh Air. They both work full-time
Special skills: Seeking out anyone in the building with food and removing it. They are also skilled at carrying out their duties while asleep
Favourite colour: Any shirts that are pink are always approved by these two
Email a hi-res photo of your Print Shop Pooch, along with the relevant facts (as above), to:
editorial@images-magazine.com