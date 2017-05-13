Among its new styles for 2017, Beechfield has introduced the bang on-trend Low Profile 6 Panel Dad Cap (B653).
With its soft unstructured crown, washed back feel and low profile, this cap is a result of extensive research by Beechfield, reports Matt O’Connor, product line manager. “Our in-house design team is constantly monitoring trend analysis and predictions in order to gauge the ‘must-haves’ for each season.
“In the words of Yohji Yamamoto, ‘We need to look back to the past to design for the future’, with current trends definitely echoing this sentiment.
“The appeal of dad caps is linked to the continuation of the ‘normcore’ trend. Associations with preppy and vintage styling and the resurgence of timeless classics means that we are now referencing our own heritage for design ideas; the B653 Dad Cap is the perfect example of referring to the past for modern day inspiration. Designs from the Beechfield archives, which once started out as promotional pieces, are being re-launched with a contemporary edge.”
Chino cotton was chosen to enhance the preppy/vintage style and give the cap its overall soft, unstructured look and feel, while the tri-glide buckle adds to the old school flavour, says Matt. It is currently available in beige, black, navy, pastel blue, pastel lemon, pastel mint and pastel pink. “Thorough research signalled that pastels are going to be the summer colour palette for 2017 and these colourways can already be seen in retail outlets, with more to come as summer lines begin to hit the shops. Black and navy are classic colourways from our archive of designs; they were therefore an easy choice when deciding on the colour selection.”
Since the cap was launched in January 2017 there has been a fantastic response, reports Matt, with sales expected to grow throughout the summer. “Initial research indicates that the Dad Cap will have a strong presence amongst retailers and re-branders selling to the young fashion market. Although, with the Dad Cap’s heritage stemming back through the years, we could easily see this covering a much wider age range of on-trend buyers.”
On the decoration side, Matt says small, simple, embroidered slogans and emoji-style designs are the top choices for the Dad Cap.