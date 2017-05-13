With its soft unstructured crown, washed back feel and low profile, this cap is a result of extensive research by Beechfield, reports Matt O’Connor, product line manager. “Our in-house design team is constantly monitoring trend analysis and predictions in order to gauge the ‘must-haves’ for each season.

“In the words of Yohji Yamamoto, ‘We need to look back to the past to design for the future’, with current trends definitely echoing this sentiment.

“The appeal of dad caps is linked to the continuation of the ‘normcore’ trend. Associations with preppy and vintage styling and the resurgence of timeless classics means that we are now referencing our own heritage for design ideas; the B653 Dad Cap is the perfect example of referring to the past for modern day inspiration. Designs from the Beechfield archives, which once started out as promotional pieces, are being re-launched with a contemporary edge.”