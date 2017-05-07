As any fashion follower worth their snapback knows, no outfit is complete without the appropriate headwear. Get ahead of the latest retail trends and prepare to cross-sell some awesome hats with our guide to the hottest retail headgear styles and their imprint twins
As summer approaches beanies are flung aside in favour of baseball caps, bucket hats and snapbacks. The first style to turn our head this month is from Barbour, that quintessentially British brand which has been displaying some serious fashion credentials lately. Its cotton Langton Reversible Hat for women is a deceptively simple style that is quietly lifted into the â€˜must-haveâ€™ category by its tartan edge detail. A great imprint alternative is the Reversible Bucket Hat (BC686) from Beechfield. This cotton twill hat is fully reversible and has a tearaway label for quick rebranding.
For those wanting a more grungy look, the Hallie Black PU Mesh Cap from Miss Pap is an excellent choice. Made from two different fabrics for extra texture and good looks, it also features adjustable Velcro strap. The Atlantis Space 100% Polyester Mesh Sports Cap from Sharon Lee, also with a Velcro adjuster, is a good match for decorators wanting to offer a similar style.
Also offering a six-panel cap style is Zara with a cotton black cap coated with badges. Definitely one for true style-slaves, it can be easily matched by decorators using the Kansas Flex Cap (RC085X) from Result. Made from 98% cotton/2% elastane and with a tearaway label, the Kansas Flex Cap is part of the brandâ€™s Core range.
Next has a more restrained offering â€“ the appropriately named Badge Cap. We recommend Anvilâ€™s Solid Low-Profile Brushed Twill Cap (176), a 100% cotton twill cap complete with four rows of stitching on the peak.
The final choice this month had to be the ever popular snapback. Primarkâ€™s Run City Cap features 3D embroidery, a trend that continues to win fans. Those looking to recreate the look can start with Yupoongâ€™s YP002 Classic Snapback 2-Tone (6089MT from Ralawise), which is made from 80% acrylic/20% wool.