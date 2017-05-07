As any fashion follower worth their snapback knows, no outfit is complete without the appropriate headwear. Get ahead of the latest retail trends and prepare to cross-sell some awesome hats with our guide to the hottest retail headgear styles and their imprint twins

As summer approaches beanies are flung aside in favour of baseball caps, bucket hats and snapbacks. The first style to turn our head this month is from Barbour, that quintessentially British brand which has been displaying some serious fashion credentials lately. Its cotton Langton Reversible Hat for women is a deceptively simple style that is quietly lifted into the â€˜must-haveâ€™ category by its tartan edge detail. A great imprint alternative is the Reversible Bucket Hat (BC686) from Beechfield. This cotton twill hat is fully reversible and has a tearaway label for quick rebranding.