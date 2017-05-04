Great Place to Work has ranked Rowlinson Knitwear 23rd in its annual Best Workplaces rankings, (small organisation category – 20-49 employees).

Donald Moore, managing director of Rowlinson Knitwear, said, “Our approach to people management is the driving force behind our ability to attract and retain talent to accelerate our business success. Rowlinson’s culture is built around values of trust, care and be better, and empowering our people. Upholding these values, encouraging everyone to share their opinions and ideas, and creating a happy workplace is the foundation for our Best Workplace culture.”

Head of people services at Rowlinson Knitwear, Nicola Ryan, added, “As a majority employee-owned business, achieving this recognition is a huge honour and a testament to the hard work of all our people. It also underlines that Rowlinson’s unique and unwavering focus on putting customer and employee satisfaction before profits delivers sustainable commercial results from a highly engaged and productive employee community.”

Tom O’Byrne, Great Place to Work CEO commented, “We are delighted to see Rowlinson Knitwear on our Best Workplaces list this year. It is a validation of the strength of their leadership and their commitment to creating the kind of culture which attracts and retains the best talent and where people have pride in what they do and want to do their best. The hallmark of a great workplace like Rowlinson is that their policies and practices are designed around the employee; this employee focus helps attract and retain the talent essential for driving and sustaining competitive performance. It is no coincidence that high trust organisations like Rowlinson also tend to perform better than their peers.”

