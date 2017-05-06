The M&R Companies has acquired Novus Imaging, a manufacturer of digital printing equipment, including the large-format Ultra flatbed LED printer, the Synergia hybrid flatbed and roll-to-roll UV printer, and the Pictora high-speed digital board production UV Printer.

Rich Hoffman, CEO of M&R, and Mike Mills, president and CTO of Novus Imaging, expect M&R’s size, manufacturing capacity, and worldwide sales and service network to dovetail seamlessly with Novus Imaging’s expertise in large-format imaging.

Rich Hoffman commented, “We’re looking forward to combining our manufacturing, service, and sales resources with Novus Imaging to provide greater access to equipment and enhanced levels of service and support for current and future Novus customers.”

