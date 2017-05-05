Unibind, as upper of personalisation products, has confirmed that it will be exhibiting at the six remaining Coactive Newtech roadshows in 2017, starting with South Croydon on 16th May.

“These days, Unibind are more than just a binding company” said Tsol Keoshgerian, managing director of Unibind UK. “We have a range of innovative and patented personalisation products in the print/graphic industry and the Newtech Events are the perfect platform for us to showcase these to our existing and prospective customers.

Unibind has previously exhibited at the Newtech event in Haydock Liverpool Newtech where it showcased the UniFoilPrinter – a digital foil printer that requires no plates and prints instantly directly from a pdf file. A number of printers from the area, including Haslam Printers and Wallace Printers, plus Manchester and Liverpool John Moores universities, came to see the machine.

“I thought the event was well organised and marketed and I can see our participation will further enhance the reputation of these roadshows. I’m delighted to sign up for the remaining six events this year and I am considering next year too, particularly with Newtech expanding with a Digital Printing section,” Tsol Keoshgerian added.

