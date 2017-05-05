Corporate clothing specialist PCI TruStyle has acquired garment printing specialist Adlogo Limited for an undisclosed fee.

Adlogo’s founders Nick Brunton-Reed, Phil Peck and Peter Murray have retired from the business but will remain as consultants, working with PCI TruStyle managing director Ben Johnson who will also take on the managing director role at Adlogo.

Peter, who was previously a director with various national retailers, Nick who has over 20 years experience in the printing and graphics industry, and Phil, an experienced accountant, founded Adlogo in 2002 having spotted a gap in the fragmented workplace clothing market.

Although separate businesses, PCI TruStyle and Adlogo will now work from the same premises, streamlining processes whilst sharing skillsets from both firm’s knowledge of their different markets and saving in production costs.

The deal also means the safeguarding and creation of jobs, with the combined businesses expected to grow 20% this year with investment in new machinery and staff.

“We have admired Adlogo for many years although we have never been in direct competition,” Ben Johnson commented. “However, we have always been keen to ‘bolt on’ an offering such as theirs and the timing was perfect for everyone.

“There is a huge rise in promotionalwear outside of the corporate market that PCI TruStyle operates in, with smaller businesses and (increasingly) internet stars embracing the concept of personal branding. We also have the phenomenon of YouTube ‘vloggers’ and social media superstars seeking new ways to commercialise their popularity. That will be a big area for us, along with the boom in etsy entrepreneurs.”

