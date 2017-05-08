GS UK has installed a Brother GT-361 DTG printer at footwear customisation company,Â Graffia,Â whichÂ specialises in one-of-a-kind football boots and personalised Converse trainers. The new machine, which was suppliedÂ along with a Shoe Platen, will be used for applying prints to both the side panels and also the tongues of Converse trainers.

Graffiaâ€™s owner Paul Jones has been a graphic designer for over 15 years and aims to use the printer to create bespoke, personalised designs based on a customerâ€™s artistic brief. The company will offer printing on any size of Converse or Vans trainers to individuals via their online store or as a â€˜business to businessâ€™ service. In addition to printing on footwear Graffia will also offer printing on to T-shirts etc.

Paul explained that the soles and shoelace eyelets are â€˜masked offâ€™ before the trainer is loaded onto the Shoe platen. After the printing processes complete the ink is cured using a Heat Gun and Graffia also waterproof the trainer.

GS UKâ€™s sales manager Sean Barker commented, “It is always interesting to see the different products that the versatile GT-3 Brother printer can be used to print on. Although we have installed printers for use on footwear before, the unique bespoke graphic design service that Graffia aim to offer their customers makes them unique, we wish them well in their new developments.”

The Complete Shoe Platen Kit supplied for the Brother GT-361 by GS UK includes threeÂ different sizes of shoe platen inserts, an alignment jig and a mounting kit. This allows for most sizes and styles of footwear to be printed on. Additionally many other platens for different print applications can be viewed on their website at www.brothergtinks.com

www.gs-uk.com

www.graffiacustoms.com

