Roland DG has announced National Safety Supplies as the winner of the TrueVIS SG-540 Competition, which ran during Sign & Digital 2017 and offered entrants the chance to win the latest TrueVIS SG-540 print and cut machine for their business.

Attendees to Sign & Digital UK 2017 were given the chance to enter the competition by filling out a postcard at the Roland DG stand, with their most inspirational and enthusiastic answer to the question: ‘With a TrueVIS SG-540, the future of my business would start here because…’.

During the show over 120 entries were received – all detailing how the 4-colour printer/cutter prize would add value to their business. National Safety Supplies, which is a major UK distributor of Personal Protective Equipment, workwear and safety products to a range of industries, demonstrated its creativity with both a pre-printed roller banner and matching T-shirt, which they brought with them to the show and submitted alongside their postcard entry.

Simon McCarthy, branding manager of National Safety Supplies, commented: “We put a lot of advanced work and thought into our entry, the branding team fully engaged in the task, brainstormed the ideas and pulled a terrific design together – we’re absolutely over the moon to have won. I have to say it has given all our staff here at NSS, especially in branding, a massive lift and a huge morale boost – we are all still buzzing! We’ll be using the SG to create a wide variety of products, including pop-up banners and exterior banners, and it’s sure to be a fantastic asset to our business.”

