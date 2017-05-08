Equipment supplier Xpres and its sister brand, Kustom Kit, are hitting the road at the end of the month for the start of a series of roadshows across the UK.

Visitors to the Power to Print Tour will be able to see a range of technologies that Xpres says “have the potential to transform your business”. Also on show will be Kustom Kit’s 2017 range of garments.

Staff will be demonstrating the equipment as well as being on hand to share their industry knowledge and answer any questions.

The roadshow dates are:

23 May – Exeter – Exeter Racecourse

25 May – Cardiff – The Vale Resort

13 June – Glasgow – The Village Hotel Glasgow

15 June – Aberdeen –Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel

20 June – Portsmouth – Portsmouth Marriott

22 June – Watford – Mercure Watford Hotel

27 June – Newcastle – The Village Hotel Newcastle

29 June – Leeds – Weetwood Hall Hotel & Conference Centre

Readers can register for any of the events by going to the Xpres tour website.

www.tour.xpres.co.uk