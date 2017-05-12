Adelco has announced the addition of the Digicure, a new value model, to its textile dryers range.

Mark Smith, Adelco sales director, comments: “The Digicure is a medium sized hot air textile dryer that is aimed at providing a new great value model with excellent curing ability for all textile ink systems.” He dos that the new design follows from considerable research and development into curing systems for both digital and conventional textile inks.

Mark continues: “Adelco have always concentrated on high airflow and efficient exhaust systems as the best medium for curing Digital and Screen inks with minimum effect to fabrics. The popularity of our dryers for Kornit printing systems and conventional water based inks is a direct result of our reputation for supplying the most efficient dryers in both curing ability and low running costs. The Digicure provides such curing standards but at a more affordable price, particularly for the Kornit Breeze and Storm II printer models and for those wanting an efficient dryer for curing other water based, discharge and speciality textile inks.”

The Digicure will complement the company’s Ecotex Plus dryer range and the new high volume, small footprint Dual dryer that was shown for the first time at FESPA 2017 in Hamburg.

