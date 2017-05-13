Christian Duyckaerts was inaugurated as the new president of Fespa for a term of two years at the annual Fespa Gala Night on Wednesday 10 May, in Hamburg, Germany.

Christian joined the Fespa board in 2002, representing the Belgian printing trade association Febelgra, where he presides over the screen and digital workgroup. He is Fespa’s 17th President, and will be supported during his term of presidential office by vice-president Christophe Aussenac.

In his inaugural speech, Christian said: “My ambition is to continue the good work of my predecessors, taking FESPA forward to the next level. Our challenge is to prepare FESPA for 2020 and beyond, to exploit the area of digital transformation where our industry is facing many opportunities…”

The FESPA Board is now as follows:

Christian Duyckaerts – President (Belgium)

Christophe Aussenac – Vice President (France)

Enrico Steijn – Treasurer (Netherlands)

Lascelle Barrow – (UK)

Gyorgy Kovacs (Hungary)

Anders Nilsson (Sweden)

Olaf Skilbred (Norway)

Thomas Struckmeier (Germany)

