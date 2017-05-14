TheÂ Fespa 2018 global print expo will take place from 15 toÂ 18 May 2018 at Messe Berlin, Germany.

Roz Guarnori, (nÃ©e McGuinness) divisional director, Fespa, comments: â€œWe always consult with our exhibitors on the location of our shows and Berlin was one of the favourites. Weâ€™ve received positive reactions from exhibitors for the Berlin event, which is evident from the floor space already booked and optioned, even before FESPA 2017 began.”

Berlin Messe is located a 10 minute car journey from Berlin airport, andÂ a short journey from the city centre.

When FESPA was last located in Berlin it attracted increased attendance from Eastern Europe, especially Poland and Russia, in addition to the traditional core audience from Western Europe.

