BTC activewear staff members have been out and about doing their bit to raise much needed funds for a variety of charities.

Credit manager, John Gallivant donned fancy dress toÂ participate inÂ his 22nd consecutive London Marathon on Sunday 23 April to raise nearly Â£3000Â for the charity Childline. “The need for funds is still as important as the first one (marathon, I) completed back in 1996. The more funds raised means that more children in distress can have their phone calls answered at the first call. It really is as simple as that,” John explained.

Over the 22 marathons John hasÂ raised an impressiveÂ Â£87,000 in total for the charity.

Ten BTC staff competedÂ in the Malvern Multicolour Fun Run, which took place at the ELIM Conference Centre on Sat 29 April. They ranÂ 6k, raising Â£755 forÂ Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, with the support of Fruit of the Loom which sponsored the entry fee and provided the runners’ white T-shirts.

Completing the trio of fundraising activities, business development manager for the Midlands and Wales, Jenna Bradley took part in the Birmingham 10K on Sunday 30 April, raising Â£250 forÂ Birmingham Childrenâ€™s Hospital.

As a business, BTC activewear has been supporting CLIC Sargent â€“Â the UKâ€™s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families â€“ since 2014. During that time the company has helped to raise Â£30,000 for the charity.Â CLIC Sargentâ€™s stock management executive, Emilie Debbonaire said, â€˜The stock BTC activewear donates adds interest and attracts customers to our shops as well as raising a huge amount of money to help stop cancer destroying young lives.â€™

