Mimaki’s Sb54/310/410 and Sb320/420 sublimation inks have achieved the Eco Passport certification from Oeko-Tex. Eco Passport authenticates the safety of chemicals used during the production of textile dyes, pigments and finishing agents.

The safety certification of raw materials for the Mimaki inks was achieved through the Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre – the exclusive certification centre in Japan. The certification validates Oeko-Tex Standard 100 compliance, which products to meet over 300 requirements of relevant harmful substances.

Mimaki is exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Hybrid Services. The company’s national sales manager, John de la Roche states, “This certification reinforces Mimaki’s market-leading approach to developing ink, inkjet systems and reducing overall environmental impact.”

Ronald van den Broek, general manager sales at Mimaki Europe, adds,“Mimaki continues to pursue high-quality, environmentally-friendly manufacturing and strives to reduce environmental impact… We will certainly continue our efforts to offer products and services that harmonise with the environment and will seek additional certifications to validate the impact of those efforts as we move into the future.”

www.hybridservices.co.uk