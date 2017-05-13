The SGIA’s Road Trip: Apparel Decorating for Insiders will take place at M&R’s headquarters in Roselle, Illinois on 9-10 June, 2017, with event sponsors including EasiWay Systems, Fruit of the Loom and Rutland Plastic Technologies.

Charlie Taublieb, founder and owner of Taublieb Consulting, will lead two days of training in prepress and printing techniques. The workshop will also include a tour of M&R’s manufacturing facilities and a visit to decorated merchandising company, Culture Studio’s 50,000-square foot garment decorating facility.

“The Road Trip format adds opportunity to convenience because it gives attendees access to top-notch facilities,” said Johnny Shell, SGIA’s vice president of technical services. “M&R and Culture Studio are industry-leading operations. We’re very grateful to both of them for opening their doors to us for this workshop event.”

M&R’s president & CEO, Rich Hoffman, adds, “SGIA is devoted to fulfilling its mission statement [“SGIA will continually strive to be the foremost resource for information and education within the specialty imaging industry”], so we were honoured to be asked to participate. We have worked with SGIA on numerous occasions, and we are happy to help the SGIA team with this important educational programme.”

The workshop is aimed at company owners, prepress teams, screen-making specialists, and production managers, but virtually everyone involved in digital and screen printing will find it beneficial, according to the SGIA. Training will include demonstrations and hands-on experience in the following areas:

Advanced screen making techniques using the latest high-tech equipment

Press setup and registration

Critical factors for printing and curing today’s inks: plastisol, water-based, HSAs and special effects

Advanced printing techniques

Apparel Decorating for Insiders costs US$299.00, with a 25% discount for SGIA members. The workshop will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day. Dinner will be provided the first day. Lunch will be provided both days.

Additional details on the course curriculum, and an enrolment link – can be found here. Just click on “Add to cart”. There are 18 slots available.

www.mrprint.com

www.sgia.org