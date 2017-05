Roland DG’s TrueVis SG Series has won ‘Best Print & Cut Solution’ at the EDP (European Digital Press) awards. The success of the SG-540 and SG-300 integrated print & cut devices follows that of the TrueVIS VG Series, which won in the same category in 2016.

Gillian Montanaro, head of marketing EMEA for Roland DG commented: ‘Roland DG is very proud to have won this award. It’s an exciting time for the industry with manufacturers striving to innovate and bring the very best solutions to market… The TrueVis range takes integrated print & cut to the next level in terms of innovative features and performance-enhancing functions which deliver true benefits to the user in terms of efficiency, ease and stunning quality of output.”

Commenting on the TrueVis SG Series, the EDP’s Technical Committee said: “Based on the new print engine with FlexFire printheads it speeds up the production a lot compared to the older models in the market. These SG models are delivered as a good price and value combination.”

Click here for information on the TruVis SG Series.

www.edp-award.com

www.rolanddg.co.uk