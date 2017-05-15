Roland DG’sÂ TrueVis SG SeriesÂ has won â€˜Best Print & Cut Solutionâ€™ at the EDP (European Digital Press) awards. The success of the SG-540 and SG-300 integrated print & cut devices follows that of the TrueVIS VG Series, which won in the same category in 2016.

Gillian Montanaro, head of marketing EMEA for Roland DG commented: â€˜Roland DG is very proud to have won this award. Itâ€™s an exciting time for the industry with manufacturers striving to innovate and bring the very best solutions to market…Â The TrueVis range takes integrated print & cut to the next level in terms of innovative features and performance-enhancing functions which deliver true benefits to the user in terms of efficiency, ease and stunning quality of output.”

CommentingÂ on the TrueVis SG Series, the EDP’sÂ Technical CommitteeÂ said: “Based on the new print engine with FlexFire printheads it speeds up the production a lot compared to the older models in the market. These SG models are delivered as a good price and value combination.”

