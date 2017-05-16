RTP ApparelÂ has appointedÂ Bob DeCenso asÂ global sales manager.

Bob will be helping RTP Apparel with sales and supportÂ and expanding the brand’sÂ global outreach for new distributors and large corporate accounts.Â He joins theÂ RTP Apparel and Image Armor teams working out of their new 40,000 square foot facility in Midvale,Â Ohio, USA.

“RTP Apparel isÂ looking forward to having Bob help expand our customer service and sales division for the RTP Apparel and Image Armor brands,” commented Brian Walker, president of Image Armor.

www.rtpapparel.com

www.imagearmorpt.com

www. imagearmorinks.com