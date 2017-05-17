David Burgess has been re-elected as chair of The Schoolwear Association, with Daniel Turner taking over from Christine Campbell as the association’s new vice chairman. Daniel, the managing director at William Turner and Son, has been a member of the executive since the launch of The Association in 2006 and has had responsibility for the marketing team throughout that period.

David Burgess comments: “It is essential for our industry to have a collective voice so that we can continue to promote the benefits of school specific uniform, as we believe it is not only a practical and cost effective solution for schools and parents but also drives a sense of belonging and pride for pupils. To make sure this message is heard, we need to maintain a strong industry association which represents the many small and medium sized businesses, from manufacturers to wholesalers and independent retailers, who make up this sector.”

The Schoolwear Association, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, represents British businesses involved in the manufacture and supply of school-specific uniform. Established in 2006, the association is run on an entirely voluntary basis by experienced professionals. Its members help to clothe three-quarters of Britain’s children.

