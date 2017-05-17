The Hultafors Group, which owns the Snickers Workwear brand, has acquired Puvab, as part of the company’s growth strategy.

Swedish company, Puvab was established in 1989 and is a specialist in protective clothing for workers in energy and utility markets as well as those in other industries that need flame resistant safetywear. The Hultafors Group said that the acquisition of Puvab will further strengthen and complement the Snickers Workwear brand in the UK.

David Clark, managing director of the Hultafors Group in the UK, said, ”We are extending our range of protectivewear for professional tradesmen and women with even more market-leading products. With its broad assortment of safetywear and strong track record in the market, Puvab is the ideal partner to complement the Snickers Workwear product range.

“Providing products which ensure our end users higher productivity and safety is core in the Hultafors Group strategy. Having Puvab with its leading products in our portfolio complements our offering within protective workwear and safety shoes very effectively”.

www.snickersworkwear.co.uk