TheMagicTouch (TMT) has appointed Liam Courtney to its UK support team.

Liam has over 14 year’s experience in both a technical and retail environment using TMT technology. He has been tasked with maintaining the company’s contact and support with customers in the South-West of the UK. As part of TMT’s growing regional support team his role will be to assist existing users in maximising the marketing opportunities available together with product training and product development over the company’s three main brands – TheMagicTouch, MagiCut and DyeSubMagic.

Liam commented, “This is a very exciting period to be joining TheMagicTouch: having seen the technology from a customer view it will enable me to help many to grow their businesses over the coming months and years.”

www.themagictouch.co.uk