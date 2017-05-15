Vastex International has introduced a new Wall Mount Pallet Rack that’s designed for organising and storing screen printing pallets.

Also known asÂ a pallet tree, this new screen printing accessory has vertically-aligned 5 mm holes in the rear frame memberÂ toÂ allow for fastening to any wood, metal or masonry wall. It is constructed of heavy-gauge carbon steel with durable baked-enamel finish, and measures 137 cm tall x 16.5 cm wide x 30.5 cm deep.

The Wall Mount Pallet Rack can storeÂ up to six palletsÂ forÂ Vastex V-2000HD, V-1000 and V-100 Series screen printing presses, as well as most other makes of pallet using available adapters.Â Vastex offers over 20 types of pallets in a range of sizes.

The rack can be assembled in less than one hour, and is warrantied for one year.

Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex, comments, â€œThe new rack allows operators to keep pallets in a convenient location for quick and easy pallet changes while consuming less floor space than self-standing and mobile pallet racks.”

www.vastex.com