Vastex International has introduced a new Wall Mount Pallet Rack that’s designed for organising and storing screen printing pallets.

Also known as a pallet tree, this new screen printing accessory has vertically-aligned 5 mm holes in the rear frame member to allow for fastening to any wood, metal or masonry wall. It is constructed of heavy-gauge carbon steel with durable baked-enamel finish, and measures 137 cm tall x 16.5 cm wide x 30.5 cm deep.

The Wall Mount Pallet Rack can store up to six pallets for Vastex V-2000HD, V-1000 and V-100 Series screen printing presses, as well as most other makes of pallet using available adapters. Vastex offers over 20 types of pallets in a range of sizes.

The rack can be assembled in less than one hour, and is warrantied for one year.

Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex, comments, “The new rack allows operators to keep pallets in a convenient location for quick and easy pallet changes while consuming less floor space than self-standing and mobile pallet racks.”

www.vastex.com