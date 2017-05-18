In the school holidays Sharon and Graham’s son Toby would work in the warehouse and help print hats, moving on to deliveries when he received his driver’s licence.

In 1997, when he was 21, he joined the sales department, moving upwards until he became managing director in 2009.

The banking crisis in 2008 had, inevitably, a big impact on the company. Also, explains Toby, the company had lost its way. “I don’t think it had a real focus on where it was going and where the opportunities were with things like the internet. We were a very traditional supplier then – we’re not a traditional supplier now, we’re very custom, we’re very bespoke, we’re very consultative. It was very much ‘here’s your stock range, you can have a transfer or an embroidery on it’, and that was it, which was fine. Don’t get me wrong, it worked, it worked for many years, and it was successful, but the economy suffered enormously in 2009, and we had to do a lot of pedalling. I’m happy to say that it was worth it.”

A return to in-house embroidery

The embroidery department at Sharon Lee had grown to around 54 heads under Graham, but increasing competition from China put paid to that. The department was closed and any time-sensitive jobs that couldn’t be done in China were sent out to a local embroiderer.

Three years ago, Toby made the decision to start up the embroidery department again. “When I was looking at bringing the embroidery back in here I looked at reliability, service, build of the machine, build quality and so on,” says Toby. “I spoke to a few people about it as well, and Tajima just seemed the best for what we needed. And the guys at AJS have been so, so supportive.

“The Tajima TMAR – V1512C 12-head is really helping: it’s very fast, so for your mid-size orders with mid-size stitch counts that are needed quickly, it really churns through those and hits tight delivery dates.”

China had become less cost-effective on smaller quantities, which helped prompt the move, but the real driver was the internet and the increasing expectation of short delivery times. “People want stuff – need stuff – more quickly. They don’t necessarily want to wait for 10 to 14 weeks for a black hat that they can have in two to three weeks. We started to move a lot more stock, and we thought, let’s bring the embroidery back in-house, which we did.”

Three Tajima eight-head machines were brought in; they now have seven eight-heads and a sampling machine, and the first ever 12-head Tajima TMAR – V1512C, bringing the total number of heads to 69.