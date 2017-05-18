Zund Plotting Systems (UK)Â has become a subsidiary of ZÃ¼nd Systemtechnik, manufacturer of multifunctional digital cutting systems. The company has been anÂ official distribution and service partner of ZÃ¼nd Systemtechnik since 1993,Â servicingÂ ZÃ¼nd customers in theÂ United Kingdom and Ireland.

The acquisition will provide Zund UK with the added benefit of closerÂ alignmentÂ with its parent company in terms of sales, service, and support.

Tim Taylor,Â founder and commercial director of Zund UK, will remain with the company, heading up UK sales.Â The newly appointed managing director, Stuart Cole will overseeÂ daily operations.

Oliver ZÃ¼nd, CEO of ZÃ¼nd Systemtechnik, commented: “We are delighted to beÂ able to welcome Zund Plotting Systems (UK) to our global group of companies. Working closely withÂ our newest subsidiary, we look forward to strengthening our position in the UK market and continuingÂ to expand our customer base. This acquisition represents an important milestone in our company history,Â and we are proud to have our own representation in the United Kingdom moving forward. There isÂ no doubt in my mind that, together with Zund Plotting Systems (UK)’s highly qualified and experiencedÂ staff, we will be able to offer our UK and Irish customers the best possible support, now and in theÂ future.â€œ

Tim Taylor added: “The acquisition of the company by ZÃ¼nd Systemtechnik AG is the natural progressionÂ in a long and successful relationship between our two businesses. The additional resources ZÃ¼nd SystemtechnikÂ can provide will accelerate our growth and further integrate our customer support. At theÂ same time, this secures our company’s future and lays the foundations for continued and sustainableÂ development of Zund UK.”

