Zund Plotting Systems (UK) has become a subsidiary of Zünd Systemtechnik, manufacturer of multifunctional digital cutting systems. The company has been an official distribution and service partner of Zünd Systemtechnik since 1993, servicing Zünd customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The acquisition will provide Zund UK with the added benefit of closer alignment with its parent company in terms of sales, service, and support.

Tim Taylor, founder and commercial director of Zund UK, will remain with the company, heading up UK sales. The newly appointed managing director, Stuart Cole will oversee daily operations.

Oliver Zünd, CEO of Zünd Systemtechnik, commented: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Zund Plotting Systems (UK) to our global group of companies. Working closely with our newest subsidiary, we look forward to strengthening our position in the UK market and continuing to expand our customer base. This acquisition represents an important milestone in our company history, and we are proud to have our own representation in the United Kingdom moving forward. There is no doubt in my mind that, together with Zund Plotting Systems (UK)’s highly qualified and experienced staff, we will be able to offer our UK and Irish customers the best possible support, now and in the future.“

Tim Taylor added: “The acquisition of the company by Zünd Systemtechnik AG is the natural progression in a long and successful relationship between our two businesses. The additional resources Zünd Systemtechnik can provide will accelerate our growth and further integrate our customer support. At the same time, this secures our company’s future and lays the foundations for continued and sustainable development of Zund UK.”

www.zund.com