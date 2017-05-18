Brett Platt has joined Mimaki’s exclusive UK and Irish distributor, Hybrid Services, as textile product manager.

“With a career in textiles spanning more than 20 years, Brett’s knowledge and experience make him ideal for the new role,” said Hybrid director, Phil Thomas. “Following several high profile product launches already this year, Mimaki’s direct-to-textile and dye sublimation printer range comprises an enviable array of solutions and Brett’s appointment has happened at the perfect time.”

Brett will work alongside Hybrid’s network of specialist textile resellers to support companies prior to their investment and throughout the life of their machine. “I’m keen to ensure Mimaki textile printer customers have everything they need to hit the ground running with their new machines,” he commented.

www.hybridservices.co.uk